Supermarket teams up with Bude Food Hub
MORRISONS in Bude have announced that they have teamed up with Bude Food Hub recently.

The foo...

Residents voice concerns over mountain boarding site proposals
THE possibility of a new mountain boarding site in Bude has caused concern among nearby residents, a...
Key cutting business to relocate following owners’ retirement
THE residents of Launceston need not despair, the key cutting services previously provided by Tamar ...
New friendship formed during high commissioner’s visit to surf club
A NEW friendship was formed between Bude Surf Life Saving Club and New Zealand recently.

On F...

Over 200 people pack into Holsworthy Memorial Hall for Save Our Hospital Services meeting
THERE has been a lot of uncertainty in Devon in recent months over the Success Regime’s planned cuts...
Tucker praises his young players as the Cornish All Blacks hold their nerve to beat Camborne 19-11 in Polson Bridge classic
National League Three South West

Cornish All Blacks 19

Camborne 11

TH...

Cornish league fixtures are announced
THE Cornwall Cricket League has announced its fixtures for the 2017 season.

Last summer saw a ...

Bude hammer St Austell and Marjon
St Austell 1

Bude 6

PROMOTION-chasing Bude headed down to St Austell to face...

Helland A pile the pressure on the chasing pack in Division One
HELLAND A extended their lead at the top of Division One of the North Cornwall Table Tennis League b...
Bude RFC Minis and Juniors enjoy dream day out at Exeter Chiefs
BUDE RFC Minis and Juniors spent the day at Exeter Chiefs’ Sandy Park home on Sunday, January 14 ahe...