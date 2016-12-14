Buy Photos
tindle newspapers crest Bude and Stratton Post Newspaper
more
News
Sports
Connect Our Papers
Information Services
Featured News
More News

Most Read News

Council gives thumbs up to FoBSP’s public toilet conversion plans
THE Friends of Bude Sea Pool have been granted permission from Bude-Stratton Town Council to convert...
Young Camelford carer calls on MP to help fight for a change in PIP legislation
A YOUNG carer from Camelford is aiming to change the legislation regarding personal independence pay...
Hey Santa! Cholwill’s reindeers have the brightest noses!
FORGET Rudolph, the Cholwill family’s reindeer have the brightest noses in town, and this year has s...
Hear about Bude’s neighbourhood plan
THERE will be a public hearing regarding the Bude Neighbourhood Plan this month, as heard at the rec...
Bude woman pleads guilty to fraud
A CONWOMAN stayed for almost a month at a caravan park with her mother and sister after posing as a ...
Latest Sport
Roebuck rated as the second best in the country

Roebuck rated as the second best in the country

BUDE para-swimmer, Adam Roebuck, has earned a place on the England Talent Development Programme for 2017 and finished second in his age group at the National Para-Swimming Championships in Manchester last weekend.

in Swimming 0

More Sport

Most Read Sport

Roebuck rated as the second best in the country
BUDE para-swimmer, Adam Roebuck, has earned a place on the England Talent Development Programme for ...
Bude’s ladies finish as runners-up out in El Rompido, Spain
Bude and North Cornwall Golf Club

Ladies’ Section

Mail On Sunday Finals — ...

Bude suffer 92-0 loss at in-form St Ives
BUDE’s struggles on the road in Western?Counties rugby continued on Saturday as the long trip down t...
Port Isaac Rowing Club celebrate their 25th anniversary year
IT HAS been a special year for Port Isaac Rowing Club who have been celebrating their 25th anniversa...
Greenwood and Luckhurst inspire North Hill A to victory at Helland A
THE opening stages of the Knockout Cup and Handicap took place last week with a number of surprising...